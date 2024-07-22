While a huge part of the rap world has seemingly sided with Kendrick Lamar in his feud with Drake, there’s one cultural titan who isn’t letting their conflict get in the way of potentially collaborating with the Canadian hitmaker. 50, whose involvement in the vendetta has to date been limited to teasing his longtime rival Rick Ross for supposedly being attacked by Drake fans in Canada, shared a photo of himself hanging out with Drake at a club with a caption that suggested that they might be working together in the near future.

“Brain 🧠 storming last night me and @champagnepapi gonna get the 🎥 rolling,” he wrote. “Biggest ting on your TV.”

Of course, that prompted a bit of a backlash in 50’s comments section, with fans quoting lines from Kendrick’s infamous diss track “Not Like Us” and comparing the Toronto rapper to 50’s own onetime (possibly forever) enemy, Ja Rule. “Nah 50 he ain’t it,” wrote one fan. “That’s Kendrick’s Ja Rule.” Meanwhile, others cited 50’s connection to Dr. Dre, who co-signed Kendrick way back in the day and appeared at K. Dot’s Ken & Friend concerts to introduce “Not Like Us” — proving once again, that a lot of rap fans take this stuff WAY too seriously.

With 50 looking to expand his Power universe, perhaps the project they “brainstormed” on has something to do with Drake’s history as an actor and a producer — Top Boy crossover incoming? Now, that’s something worth getting excited about.