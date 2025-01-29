Curtis Jackson, professionally known as 50 Cent (or jokingly Teflon Don Fif) might need to pull out his seemingly impenetrable courtroom armor soon. Based on whispers, the “Many Men” rapper could be at the center of a nasty legal battle.

According to TMZ, 50 Cent is facing an assault lawsuit stemming from a supposed incident outside of The Grove in Los Angeles on September 11, 2024. Photographer Guadalupe De Los Santos claims 50 Cent instructed his associates to cause him bodily harm.

However, in a statement to the outlet 50 Cent’s attorney dismissed the allegation. “Jackson has neither been served with nor seen a filed copy of a lawsuit filed by Ms. Allred’s firm,” said the representative. “However, if and when such a frivolous claim is filed and served, rest assured that Mr. Jackson’s legal team will swiftly move to dismiss the matter and seek the maximum costs, fees, sanctions and other remedies that are available under law.”

50’s attorney continued: “[50 Cent] is not alleged to be the driver of the vehicle or even the individual who the Plaintiff paparazzi alleges opened the door as he charged a vehicle as it drove away from the bookstore.”

Over on Instagram, 50 Cent was sure to sprinkle in a few troll-like remarks. “The moment I realized I don’t like lawyers,” he wrote under a picture of the opposing attorney. “Gloria you should know better, chase a different ambulance.”

In another post, 50 Cent pledged that the attorney would not come out on top should the matter see the inside of a courtroom. “Gloria you’re not gonna get any money from me that way,” he wrote. “But if you call me I’ll take you to dinner. LOL.”

TMZ has confirmed the lawsuit was formally filed yesterday (January 27).