On Sunday (May 19), the New York Knicks were eliminated in round two of the NBA Playoffs in a blowout game 7 by the Indiana Pacers. While their loss could be attributed to any number of factors, including a litany of injuries to core players like Julius Randall, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and Bojan Bogdanovic, one New York native has an alternative theory involving one of his own great rivals.

Nuclear-grade troll 50 Cent posted a photo on his social media feeds of Ja Rule holding and kissing the Larry O’Brien trophy, adding the caption, “If you’re wondering why the Knicks couldn’t get the W, here you have it. SMH who let this fool touch the trophy?”

If you’re wondering why the Knicks couldn’t get the W, here you have it. SMH who let this fool touch the trophy 🏆 🤦LOL https://t.co/jnbpt4VX0B pic.twitter.com/cGtHNrOkk7 — 50cent (@50cent) May 19, 2024

I’m sure whenever Ja Rule took the pic, he was just enjoying a rare opportunity as a basketball fan, but had no idea he was feeding his longtime foe the perfect opportunity to resurrect their rivalry while making a timely joke about the Knicks’ basketball misfortunes. But we all know 50, who can’t resist the chance to poke fun at other peoples’ miscues, would have something to say about the Knicks’ loss.

The Knicks’ Playoff run is definitely over for 2024, but fans have good reasons to be optimistic about the future. Taking the potential conference champs to seven games with a roster like a disaster triage tent is encouraging, and should the group manage to remain healthy all the way through next season, they’ve got a real shot at championship contention.