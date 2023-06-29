The long-simmering animosity between 50 Cent and Ja Rule peaked nearly 20 years ago, but that hasn’t stopped the former from stoking the embers from time to time. He got his latest opportunity this week thanks to Ja’s dramatic entrance ahead of his set at Nelly’s Not in Herre Festival in Toronto. After Ja was brought onto the stage on a stretcher accompanied by EMTs, 50 jumped on the chance to once again troll his longtime foe.

On his own Instagram, 50 shared a screenshot of a prior stretcher entrance by R&B singer Ginuwine from an old episode of BET’s 106 & Park, pairing it with a XXL headline about Ja’s entrance. In the caption, he wrote, “WTF. I ain’t gotta say shit, stupid n****s,” replacing the N-word with a ninja emoji — a popular replacement online for those in the know. You can check out 50’s post — and Ginuwine’s old performance — below.

Meanwhile, Ja Rule appeared to respond on Twitter, writing, “All this back and forth on the internet n**** we don’t tennis that… YOU GOTTA DO SOMETHING!!!” and insinuating that he lives in 50’s head “rent free.” In case there was any doubt about the addressee, he later retweeted a fan’s response which read, “50 Cent is obsessed with Ja from 1999. It’s like he’s mad cuz he never be part of the big Def Jam 99 Area, he went after every big Name from Jay-Z to Nas. And now he constantly try to Mock Ja rule and MurderInc. For Me the only reason why he can’t get over it, it’s FEAR.”

All this back and forth on the internet nigga we don’t tennis that… YOU GOTTA DO SOMETHING!!! 🤣🤡 #RENTFREE — Ja Rule (@jarule) June 29, 2023

@50cent is obsessed with Ja from 1999. It's like he's mad cuz he never be part of the big Def Jam 99 Area, he went after every big Name from Jay-Z to Nas. And now he constantly try to Mock Ja rule and MurderInc. For Me the only reason why he can't get over it, it's FEAR. — Dr Bettayeb D (@BettayebDr) June 29, 2023

Considering where both ended up, I don’t know how seriously we can take that theory, but it is a little funny/sad that 50’s maintained a mostly one-sided 20-year grievance in which most observers would call him the winner. Ja even gets trolled by totally neutral parties, so it isn’t like it’s a fair fight at this point. But 50’s gonna 50, so the best move for Ja is maybe to just ignore him and keep plugging away.