50 Cent and Ja Rule‘s beef is relentless. In June, the “Candy Shop” rapper called Ja Rule’s entrance to Nelly’s Hot In Herre Festival “stupid.” A few months before that, Ja Rule was trolled with a 50 Cent song when performing at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert.

The beef continues as of today (September 7). On Instagram, 50 Cent posted a video of Ja Rule’s performance of his 2000 song “One Of Us” at the BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards on Wednesday night. It’s a religious-inspired set-up with everyone on stage wearing white robes while Ja Rule is tied to a slab of wood. “Look at this sh*t head, is he supposed to be Jesus,” he wrote in the caption. “WTF you can’t make this sh*t up. LOL so stupid!”

When asked about his beef with 50 Cent, Ja Rule explained in 2021, “When the Feds come in they take all your resources,” he said. “They take your money, they make the people that are dealing with you… those ties are severed. Def Jam severed their ties with us, we didn’t have anything anymore… I can’t really make the records that I want to make to be competitive on a rap level, it was bad timing. So by the time I actually did come and make the records, it was too late, motherf*ckers were already like ‘ahh, he already won.'”