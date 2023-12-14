Draymond Green’s Got At Least One Supporter In 50 Cent, Who Doesn’t Think The NBA Star Was Wrong For Whacking Jusuf Nurkic In The Face

Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension by the NBA has shaken up the sports discourse but the prevailing sentiment seems to be that he earned it and it was well-deserved. However, there’s one voice in the discussion that is seemingly always going to side with the “bad guy” (unless he has a personal beef that prevents him from doing so) — 50 Cent’s. In a recent Instagram post, he called Draymond his favorite player and defended the play that prompted Dray’s eventual suspension, calling it a “mistake” and offering to “apologize for him.”

As you can probably tell from the video above, Dray’s latest transgression involved some unnecessarily wild movements resulting in flagrant contact with yet another contesting big man, Jusuf Nurkic. The heavy punishment from the league stems from Dray’s repeated offenses and apparent disregard for prior disciplinary actions; his last suspension was for a putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold literally a month before walloping Nurkic. In a hilariously self-unaware interview, Dray even argued that the NBA “can’t keep suspending” him for past actions… again… just weeks before DOING IT AGAIN.

But if there’s anyone who’d approve of his bully behavior, it’s 50, who previously stopped just short of praising Green for stepping on Domantas Sabonis last season (earlier this year! It hasn’t been a full calendar year! He keeps doing this stuff!). 50’s been one of rap’s biggest heels since day one, so it’s no surprise he loves Draymond’s cartoonish villainy. Maybe he can sponsor Dray’s MMA career and they can both find a way to profit from all this.