A Netflix documentary about Prince is “dead in the water,” but not so for one about Sean “Diddy” Combs. The docuseries is being overseen by 50 Cent and his G-Unit Film and Production Studios, and will look into the lawsuits and allegations leveled against his long-time rival.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 50 Cent was asked about why he wanted to produce a documentary about Diddy. “I’m the only one from hip-hop culture that’s produced quality projects,” he said. “We do have a lot of talent within our culture where the talent has developed a comfortability in front of the camera, so they’re usually a part of it as an actor or driving force of why someone would watch the project; not the behind-the-scenes production, producing the whole project, so there’s a difference.”

The rapper and TV mogul was also asked about not attending Diddy’s parties. “He asked to take me shopping. I thought that was the weirdest shit in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman,” he explained. “And I’m just like, ‘Naw, I’m not fucking with this weird energy or weird shit,’ coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn’t comfortable around him.”

The Netflix documentary about Diddy does not currently have a premiere date.