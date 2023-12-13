One wonders sometimes how 50 Cent keeps up with all of his feuds (seriously, finish reading this, then Google “Uproxx 50 Cent trolls” to see just how often we have had to write those exact words). He’s currently juggling a few, but in recent months, he’s put Ja Rule and Rick Ross on the backburner to focus pretty heavily on rival mogul Diddy.

Now, who knows what Diddy did to draw 50’s ire (maybe he cut him off in a parking lot once), but he’s been going HARD since October, taking a shot at Diddy’s famous parties and resurrecting the rumor that Diddy was behind Tupac’s death. But after Diddy was sued by Cassie for abuse and sexual assault, 50 has gone into overdrive, reportedly launching development of a documentary about the allegations and jokingly offering to buy Diddy’s media company Revolt on Twitter.

Most recently, he again invoked Tupac, this time with a bizarre AI photo of himself hanging out in the studio with the deceased rapper. In the caption, he wrote: “Karma is a mother fvcker brother love, brother love, brother love,” — a reference to Diddy’s 2017 announcement he was again changing his name to “Brother Love.” While that didn’t pan out, of course 50 Cent, who’s got the memory of an elephant, would recall it and use it against him. While the trip to the uncanny valley probably wasn’t completely necessary, it shows just how hard he works on his beef.