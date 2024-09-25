Back in May, it was reported that in a “bidding war,” Netflix won the rights to a documentary about Diddy’s abuse allegations, a doc produced by 50 Cent through his G-Unit Film and Television Studios. Now, it’s official, Variety reports.

The publication shared a statement attributed to 50 and director Alexandria Stapleton, which says:

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far. We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

The project is currently in production and does not have an announced release date.

This comes after 50 said in July, “I’m the only one from hip-hop culture that’s produced quality projects. We do have a lot of talent within our culture where the talent has developed a comfortability in front of the camera, so they’re usually a part of it as an actor or driving force of why someone would watch the project; not the behind-the-scenes production, producing the whole project, so there’s a difference.”