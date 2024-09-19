Diddy is on people’s minds right now, given that his sex trafficking and other charges are still fresh news. Now, a former associate has offered his perspective on the situation.

Shyne (real name Moses Barrow) spoke about Diddy with the media yesterday (September 18). As a rapper, Shyne — who is now a politician, currently the Leader Of The Opposition in the Belize House Of Representatives — was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records. In June 2001, he was convicted of assault and sentenced to 10 years in prison, over an incident at a nightclub that involved Diddy.

When Shyne spoke about Diddy, he distanced himself from his former boss, who he said “pretty much sent me to prison” and “destroyed my life.” He said:

“When I was an 18-year-old kid, just wanting to do nothing other than make my mother proud and make Belize proud and do what all of us wanted to do: be recognized for my talent and take over the world, I was defending him, and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me. He contributed… he pretty much sent me to prison. That is the context by which you must always describe that relationship. Yes, I forgave, I moved on, but let us not pretend as if I was in Miami for Thanksgiving and Christmas. […] So, let us not lose sight of what the cold, hard facts are. This was not someone who I vacationed with and who he and I enjoyed this great, intimate relationship of brotherhood. This is someone who destroyed my life, and who I forgave, and who I moved on and for the better interest of Belize, because he was in a position at that time to give scholarships and to maybe invest, I would not deny attempting to bring the investment to Belize and contribution to education to Belize. But don’t distort it as if he and I were boom bally. This is someone that destroyed my life. But do I take any joy, any satisfaction, with what he is going through? Absolutely not. I am different than other people: No one needs to fail for me to succeed.”

