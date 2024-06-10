If there are only two buzzy hot topics right now, they’d be AI and country music. 50 Cent has found a way to involve himself with both, posting an AI-generated remix of one of his biggest hits.

“My country album on the way,” he joked in the post, sharing a video of the Pro Tools session for the remix. “Beyoncé ain’t got sh*t on me.”

My country album on the way Beyoncé ain’t got shit on me. LOL 😆 https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/1oK7nKAk6C — 50cent (@50cent) June 10, 2024

Yes, that is an AI-generated Conway Twitty singing 50’s breakout smash, “In Da Club.” Is it kind of fire? That probably depends on your personal taste, but … it sure is something.

At least 50’s taking a break from roasting other stars to let himself be the butt of the joke for once. His last big use of AI was to troll his apparent business rival, Diddy, but the creepy AI Tupac didn’t do him any favors. He’s had better luck terrorizing the Bad Boy Records founder with his documentary about Diddy’s misdeeds which was recently picked up by Netflix after a bidding war.

However, everything isn’t all sunny for 50. He was recently sued by his ex Daphne Joy Narvaez, who accused him of similar crimes to those of his enemy Diddy. In response, he countersued for defamation.