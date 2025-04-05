50 Cent Congratulates Eminem’s Daughter Hailie On The Birth Of Her Son

50 Cent could be popping bottles rather soon. Instead of being filled with Branson Cognac, the bottles will contain infant formula.

Yesterday (April 4), Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade announced the birth of her first child, son Elliot Marshall McClintock. Given the “In Da Club” rapper’s close relationship with Shady, 50 Cent could be tapped for a babysitting shift or two. But it appears 50 Cent is more than open to the idea.

Today (April 5), 50 Cent took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Hailie Jade and her husband Evan on the expansion of their family. “Congratulations 🎈👏👏👏 😏This is the best 🤦WOW,” he wrote posting a screenshot of the couple’s birth announcement.

Fans immediately chimed in to hilariously dub 50 Cent an honorary great-uncle. “You’re gonna be an awesome gruncle 🫡💚,” wrote one user.

In the past, 50 Cent spoke with admiration about Eminem and Hailie Jade’s close relationship. According to 50 Cent, Eminem once turned down a massive tour opportunity to spend quality time with his daughter.

“[Eminem] said, ‘I just don’t want to go and come back and Hailie’s grown,'” said 50. “I did not know what he meant when he said that to me. I thought he was crazy because I was like, he just don’t want to go. ’Cause I was trying to convince him to go on the tour at that point.”

He continued: “And then, I was at Hailie’s wedding. She got married, and I’m like, this is what he’s talking about. The time went so fast that we watched her get married.”

Now, with baby Elliot Marshall’s arrival fans are eager to see Eminem as a Pop-Pop.