Tekashi 69’s legal situation has been one of the most-discussed hip-hop narratives of 2019, and few people have publicly addressed it more than 50 Cent has. Now 50 has decided that he wants to tell Tekashi’s story: TMZ reports that 50 is producing a new documentary series covering various celebrities, and one of the episodes will focus on Tekashi. Representatives of 50 confirmed to XXL that the series will feature a Tekashi episode.

The docuseries is called A Moment In Time, and it is set to have six to eight episodes that run an hour each. The series will also feature episodes about Snoop Dogg, former NBA player and renowned streetballer Rafer Alston, music producer Scott Storch, and 50 himself. This news comes shortly after it was revealed that 50 was working on securing the movie rights for Tekashi’s story.

50, of course, has had a famously up-and-down relationship with Tekashi. He co-signed Tekashi before his arrest, but after his arrest, he distanced himself from the rapper, writing on Instagram, “My son got picked up, I told him don’t call me. Sh*t. The Fed’s on you fool. Call ya momma. Don’t put the FBI on my phone.” That said, he reportedly tried to hire a lawyer for Tekashi after his arrest, and he recently sympathized with his situation, although he has also cracked a joke or two at Tekashi’s expense.