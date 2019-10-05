Though it was recently released that Tekashi 69’s sentencing could be in late January, the rapper’s lawyers are reportedly hoping for something different. According to Complex, he could find out his fate in his racketeering case by December.

In a letter sent Friday to Judge Paul Engelmayer, who is overseeing Tekashi’s case, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman is requesting the sentencing hearing be sooner rather than later. The rapper’s legal team wrote they “respectfully request that sentencing be scheduled on an expedited basis.” The letter continues to say “the Government does not object to this request.”

Tekashi’s sentencing was originally scheduled for January 24, but his legal team has their reasons for requesting the date be pushed forward. “He’s ready to be sentenced at this stage,” the attorney said to Complex. “He’s done what’s required and he’s ready for the next stage.” When it comes to the exact date of the sentencing, Tekashi’s legal team is “hoping to have him sentenced before the end of the year.” Furthermore, they are “hoping for time served.”

The letter arrives shortly after Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack were found guilty of racketeering charges. Ellison and Mack were also found guilty of kidnapping and robbing Tekashi.