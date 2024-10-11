After snatching several major wins in court and dodging other cases, 50 Cent has seemingly become music’s “Teflon Don.” Now, the “In Da Club” rapper is putting his legal streak on the line. Yesterday (October 10), 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) reportedly filed a new lawsuit.

According to TMZ, 50 Cent is suing TraxNYC (real name Maksud Trax Agadjani), a popular jeweler, for trademark infringement and violating his right of publicity. The suit, which could cost TraxNYC up to $5 million, isn’t about a purchase made by 50 Cent, but what the business owner is accused of doing to sell his glitzy inventory.

In the filing, 50 Cent alleged that Agadjani used his likeness to sell “knock-off” chains with pendants eerily similar to his famous cross piece. “Mr. Jackson takes the unauthorized use of his name and likeness for commercial purposes seriously,” said a representative for 50 Cent in a statement.

Across Agadjani’s Instagram page, he shared photos with 50 Cent and in other uploads tagging him, which the mogul’s legal team argued could lead potential patrons to assume he was connected to the brand.

In multiple posts, 50 Cent called out Agadjani. “Every now and then someone does something like this,” he wrote. “I don’t know why, but I do know I’m a need that by Monday.”

Then 50 Cent doubled down, writing: “This fool took my custom piece copied it, then posted this 7 hours ago using my likeness to sell them. He must don’t know how this works, if he talks to a lawyer they would tell him this is not good.”

Since the filing, Agadjani has attempted to make amends with 50 Cent. In a video uploaded to his Instagram page, he pleaded for 50 Cent to drop the suit. “Yo, 50, a cross is meant for forgiveness, redemption, forgiveness of sins,” he said. “Forgive, forget, let it go, brother.”

However, 50 Cent brushed it off, writing: “Let me think about it. Nah, you tried to play with me! You know the vibes by Monday.”