Here Is 50 Cent’s ‘The Final Lap Tour’ Setlist

50 Cent is continuing his Final Lap Tour, as it kicked off at Utah’s Maverik Center over the weekend, before also dropping by Denver for a concert. Tonight, the rapper is scheduled to play in Missouri. Whether fans are going to that show or another stop along the way, they are likely wondering what songs that they can expect.

Thankfully, we have you covered. During 50 Cent’s opening night of tour, he played some of his biggest hits like “Candy Shop,” while also throwing in a range of covers — including songs from Lil’ Kim, Pop Smoke, The Game, and more.

According to setlist.fm, 50 Cent also swapped out which song by The Game he would cover during his second tour date in Denver. Based on this, there will likely be variations in the songs played along the way.

Continue scrolling for 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour setlist from Utah.

1. “What Up Gangsta”

2. “I Get Money”

3. “If I Can’t”

4. “Magic Stick” (Lil’ Kim cover)

5. “How We Do” (The Game cover)

6. “P.I.M.P.”

7. “Candy Shop”

8. “Disco Inferno”

9. “Window Shopper”

10. “Best Friend”

11. “21 Questions”

12. “Just A Lil Bit”

13. “The Woo” (Pop Smoke cover)

14. “Ayo Technology”

15. “Down On Me” (Jeremih cover)

16. “Birthday Sex” (Jeremih cover)

17. “Baby By Me”

18. “Many Men (Wish Death)”

19. “I’m The Man”