SZA began this month at Billboard‘s Women In Music 2023 event in Los Angeles, where she accepted the Woman Of The Year honor. It has been nearly four months since SZA dropped SOS, her long-awaited sophomore album, and her audience for her SOS Tour stop at Los Angeles’ The Kia Forum last night, March 22, accurately reflected the record-breaking No. 1 album‘s ongoing reign.

Rolling Stone staff writer Tomás Mier was in attendance and relayed all of the A-listers he spotted in the audience, including Adele, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Mier posted a video of Adele, the Biebers, and Jenner “vibing out to SZA”:

Mier’s video found its way to SZA, who reposted it to her Instagram Story. “Bruh .. this is actually too much [crying emoji],” she wrote atop the screengrab. “I’m so glad I had no idea cause I wouldn’t have come on stage.”

SZA also shared a note from Adele to her IG Story. “Thank you for having us. Love, Adele,” it read. SZA wrote next to it, “Currently rethinking my entire performance [crying emoji].”

SZA’s reaction to her peers supporting her comes days after she tweeted, “My anxiety is worse than it’s ever been rn and I desperately need grace and space. Not personal at all to whom it may concern [heart emoji] love everyone.”

The SOS Tour began on February 21. Omar Apollo has served as the opener for SZA’s first-ever headlining arena trek.

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.