Adult Swim Festival Gets Bigger — And Better — In Its Sophomore Season

As the music festival space grows more and more crowded, organizers have to ask themselves, “What sets our festival apart? How do we ensure that our event provides a unique experience no other festival does?” That was the challenge facing Adult Swim in their first year of promoting their Adult Swim Festival — a challenge that they passed with flying colors by basing so many of the non-music attractions around its many, zany late-night properties.

But in year two, that challenge reared its head once again, along with a new one: How to scale the festival up so that it seemed both bigger than its inaugural event and still set itself apart from an even greater number of competing events like the rookie Day N Vegas and the growing Camp Flog Gnaw, both of which preceded it just weeks before. I’m pleased to report that Adult Swim Fest met its twin challenges once again by providing a tighter, cleaner musical experience bolstered by guests that did something I had yet to see from anyone at previous fests: Get the crowd to dance.

First things first, the festival was moved to a bigger venue; where last year’s “pilot” fest was held in the downtown parking lot of what used to be the American Apparel manufacturing plant, this year’s festival was moved to the Banc Of California arena near USC. The change of venue gave a sense of being at an amusement park rather than an empty lot and also cut down on the amount of walking attendees were subjected to.

Further mitigating the walking issue was side-by-side, alternating main stage setup. Real Street Fest also used this set up, and I must say it’s by far my favorite — and my knees’ favorite, as well. By keeping the two stages linked, it allowed bystanders waiting for one act to still hear and participate in an ongoing act’s performance while making it possible to see all the performances without having to jump back and forth across a half-mile lot.

The artists — who were mostly split up between Friday and Saturday along genre lines, with most of the rock and metal acts on Friday and the majority hip-hop acts on Saturday — made effective use of the setup as well. When Friday’s crowd for Metalocalypse broke into Leikeli47’s set with a chant, she made it her mission to set the crowd for her stage against the other audience, making for a good-natured competition that drew even more metalheads to her side.

Likewise, Vince Staples teased the rival audience for Jamie XX’s closing set on Saturday, challenging them to join in the fun on his side. They were more than happy to oblige, starting a mosh pit — without prompting from Vince(!) — a surefire sign that the Long Beach rapper delivered enough energy with his stage presence and charisma to forego the grating festival cry of “Open it up!”