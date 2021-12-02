Tierra Whack Returns With A New Three-Song EP, ‘Rap?’

Tierra Whack has had an interesting career trajectory so far. After beginning her career as a battle rapper named Dizzle Dizz, she reverted to her real name in 2017 and dropped her high-concept debut album, Whack World, in 2018. Despite a 15-minute runtime consisting of 15 one-minute songs, Whack World became a critical and commercial hit, earning Whack a placement on the 2019 XXL Freshman Class alongside soon-to-be massive stars like Cordae, DaBaby, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, and Roddy Ricch.

However, since then, her output has been somewhat… let’s just say “sporadic.” After releasing a string of intriguing singles in 2019, she’s restricted new releases mainly to feature verses on other artists’ songs (Willow and Janelle Monae‘s) and singles released as part of brand partnerships like “76” with the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers (her hometown team), “8” from the Madden NFL 22 soundtrack, and “Link” as part of Lego’s Rebuild The World Campaign, as well as a handful of impressive freestyles over past hits like Ludacris’ “Stand Up,” Onyx’s “Last Dayz,” and CJ’s “Whoopty.”

Earlier this week, however, she teased a new EP titled Rap? alluding to the eclectic mashup of styles she’s used on previous releases. The EP, which is apparently meant to commemorate the release of her new Vans collection, dropped today as promised, featuring three tracks: “Meagan Good,” “Millions,” and “Stand Up.” And yes, all three tracks are most certainly fantastic examples of the genre, giving Whack plenty of opportunities to showcase her rap talent.

Watch the video for “Stand Up” above, and check out the other two songs below.