The Alchemist Is Combining His EPs ‘Bread’ And ‘Lunch Meat’ To Make An ‘Alchemist Sandwich’

Back in 2018, LA hip-hop producer The Alchemist released a pair of well-received EPs, Bread and Lunch Meat. Supported by singles like the Earl Sweatshirt-featuring “E. Coli,” the two EPs kickstarted a multi-year run in which the resurgent beatmaker dropped a string of successful collaborative projects with rappers like Conway The Machine, Armand Hammer, Boldy James, and of course, the Grammy-nominated Alfredo with Freddie Gibbs.

The prolific producer has been busy since dropping Bread and Lunch Meat, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten his past work. Today, he teased a new project, The Alchemist Sandwich, which will combine the previously released EPs with a pair of new songs to form a more complete whole. Names listed in the credits include Action Bronson, Benny The Butcher, Black Thought, Boldy James, Conway The Machine, Earl Sweatshirt, Meyhem Lauren, Roc Marciano, Schoolboy Q, Styles P, and Westside Gunn. What a lineup. He hasn’t given a release date, but it’s probably sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, fans are still wondering about the status of a pair of projects that were teased recently, yet have yet to surface. Last year, Vince Staples said that he had recorded enough verses for a full project with Alchemist and Earl, yet was waiting on them to put it out. Alchemist said that the Staples project was more or less complete. Alc also revealed he’d hidden a full Sweatshirt project on YouTube under a fake name. For now, though, his Alchemist Sandwich will have to be enough to keep fans … ahem … fed until his next body of work.