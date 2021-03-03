The Alchemist Produced Armand Hammer’s Entire Upcoming Album, ‘Haram’

The Alchemist is in the midst of something of a renaissance, producing a string of highly-regarded projects for the likes of Griselda Records’ Conway The Machine and Gary, Indiana drug rap avatar Freddie Gibbs, as well as songs for Action Bronson and Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats. Hitting the ground running to open the new year, the LA-based producer has announced his next full-length collaboration. This time around, he’s contributing his unique brand of soulful menace to the lyrics of Armand Hammer, the duo consisting of New York rappers Elucid and Billy Woods.

The new album is called Haram, and it’s due on March 26 via Backwoodz Studioz. Fronted by a striking cover — a pair of freshly butchered pigs’ heads — the album features guest appearances from Curly Castro, Earl Sweatshirt, Kayana, Quelle Chris, and more. It arrives just about nine months from the release of their last project, 2020’s Shrines, which likewise featured many of the above collaborators as well as Nosaj, Pink Siifu, and R.A.P. Ferreira. However, Haram will be Armand Hammer’s first project entirely produced by just one producer.

You can pre-order Haram here. Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Sir Benni Miles”

2. “Roaches Don’t Fly”

3. “Black Sunlight” feat. KAYANA

4. “Indian Summer”

5. “Aubergine” feat. Fielded

6. “God’s Feet”

7. “Peppertree”

8. “Scaffolds”

9. “Falling Out The Sky” feat. Earl Sweatshirt

10. “Wishing Bad” feat. Curly Castro & Amani

11. “Chicharrones” feat. Quelle Chris

12. “Squeegee”

13. “Robert Moses”

14. “Stonefruit”