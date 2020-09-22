Alicia Keys released her lush record Alicia last week, a follow-up to 2016’s Here. The album saw a handful of features from the likes of Tierra Whack, Khalid, and Sampha. Taking her sizzling songs to the popular performance series A Colors Show, the singer tapped SiR to take Sampha’s place on her dreamy track “Three Hour Drive.”

Poised before a lavender backdrop, Keys took over the keyboard for the rendition while SiR remained on vocals. Though the performance took place in a studio, the two managed to make their duet sound distinctly intimate, expertly harmonizing their far-reaching vocals.

In other Keys news, the musician recently announced she was partnering with the NFL to give an $1 billion endowment to Black-owned businesses. Speaking to Billboard about the endeavor, Keys said:

“We are already seeing the blatant injustices that are going on around us. As an artist, I’m always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equity. This fund is one of the answers and our goal is to empower Black America through investing in Black businesses, Black investors, institutions, entrepreneurs, schools and banks in a way to create sustainable solutions. […] The initial goal of $1 billion is to ensure a substantial commitment. Even with that, it does not come close to closing the economic gap. The next steps are to reach out to different industries to invite them to invest in racial justice and create a multi-billion dollar endowment across business sectors.”

Watch Keys and SiR perform “Three Hour Drive” above.

Alicia is out now via RCA. Get it here.