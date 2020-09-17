Getty Image
Alicia Keys’ ‘ALICIA’ Tracklist Calls On The Likes Of Khalid, Tierra Whack, Miguel And More

Alicia Keys was slated to drop her seventh album, ALICIA, earlier this year but the coronavirus pandemic forced her to delay its release. Prior to the delay, she shared a trio of singles, including “Show Me Love” with Miguel. Despite the delay, Alicia didn’t struggle to stay in the limelight, as fans were able to watch her on Verzuz, the NFL’s kickoff event, and more. Earlier this week, nearly six months after the album’s original release March 20th date, Alicia Keys announced that the album will arrive this Friday, September 18. On Wednesday, the singer returned to deliver its tracklist.

Over 15 tracks, Alicia Keys calls on Tierra Whack, Khalid, Snoh Aalegra, Jill Scott, and more to file guest spots. The announcement comes days after she delivered her latest single, “Love Looks Better,” which premiered at the NFL’s kickoff event last Thursday. Eight songs total off the album are currently available. Among those, “So Done” and “Perfect Way To Die” appear as singles, while “Gramercy Park” can only be heard through her NPR Tiny Desk set from back in June.

RCA

01. “Truth Without Love”
02. “Time Machine”
03. “Authors of Forever” ⁣
04. “Wasted Energy” Feat. Diamond Platnumz
05. “Underdog”
06. “3 Hour Drive” Feat. Sampha
07. “Me x 7” Feat. Tierra Whack
08. “Show Me Love” Feat. Miguel
09. “So Done” Feat. Khalid⁣
10. “Gramercy Park”
11. “Love Looks Better”
12. “You Save Me” Feat. Snoh Aalegra
13. “Jill Scott” Feat. Jill Scott
14. “Perfect Way To Die”
15. “Good Job”

ALICIA is out 09/18 via RCA. Pre-order it here.

