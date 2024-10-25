All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Lady Gaga finally launch the LG7 cycle and Tyler The Creator unexpectedly introduce Chromakopia. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Lady Gaga — “Disease” At long last, the LG7 era is upon us. Lady Gaga officially launched the album cycle for her latest project with “Disease,” a return to pop that’s aggressive and electro-inspired. Tyler The Creator — “Noid” Tyler The Creator got in and got out when it came to releasing his new album, Chromakopia. He announced it on October 17, had a big listening party last night, and it just dropped this morning (on a Monday, weird). He preceded the project with “Noid,” which arrived alongside an Ayo Edibiri-starring video.

Halsey — “Only Living Girl In LA” Halsey’s latest album, The Great Impersonator, is out now, and it sees Halsey drawing inspiration from various sources. The artist previously revealed this song was inspired by Marilyn Monroe, writing, “The most impersonated woman in history. A woman who eventually had to impersonate herself, day after day; asking the question ‘Want to see me become her?'” Megan Thee Stallion — “Bigger In Texas” Meg has worn her Texas heart on her sleeve since rising to rap stardom, and she futher showcases her home-state pride on “Bigger In Texas.” The tune appears on Meg’s new album Megan: Act II, because she wasn’t going to let her beloved Halloween season pass without dropping something off for the Hotties.

Summer Walker — “Heart Of A Woman” Walker is in her classic R&B bag on her new single, “Heart Of A Woman.” The smooth tune is the latest taste of Walker’s recently announced album, Finally Over It. aespa — “Whiplash” After sharing a collection of solo tracks earlier this month, the K-pop favorites have unveiled a new mini album, Whiplash. The title track is a fun dance number carried by a strong, club-ready groove.

Kid Cudi — “The Moon Man Survives” Cudi’s focus in recent days have been the new comic series Moon Man. He’s not leaving music behind, though, and is actually making it part of the proceedings: The fifth issue just arrived, and so did an accompanying song, the moody “The Moon Man Survives.” Romy and Sampha — “I’m On Your Team” Once upon a time, Sampha was an opener for The xx, back in the day. Now, he and the band’s Romy are collaborator on “I’m On Your Team.” They have two of the more distinct voices in modern music, and they meld to great effect on the new single.