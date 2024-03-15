Reneé Rapp, who is quickly becoming one of our leading celebrities, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the 35th GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday.

While accepting the award for Outstanding Music Artist, the “Not My Fault” singer and Mean Girls star said, “We’re in a room of very influential people, very privileged people, which is exciting and also a huge privilege to be a part of that,” she said. “Having said that, I’d like to take the opportunity to show support and call for an immediate ceasefire and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.” She urged all the famous people attending the ceremony to “continue to advocate for yourselves, continue to advocate for your friends, your queer friends and for those who can’t advocate for themselves.”

To date a number of other celebrities have also called for a ceasefire, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Susan Sarandon, Kehlani, The Weeknd, Annie Lennox, Hunter Schafer, Hozier, Pedro Pascal, Angelina Jolie, Mark Ruffalo and Boygenius.

Rapp also reflected on her coming our journey at the GLAAD Media Awards. “Living as my authentic self and as an out queer artist and a lesbian most recently is the most rewarding, validating, scary, and exciting experience I’ve ever had,” she said. “The creatives in the room know that we couldn’t do it without GLAAD. Thank you, GLAAD for helping the world see us as we are. It means a lot.”

You can watch the speech below.