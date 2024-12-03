The end of the year is a nostalgic time for music fans, as it’s when their streaming service of choice provides them with an end-of-year recap of the music they listened to the most. Apple Music’s Replay 2024 is out now, Spotify Wrapped should drop soon, and now Amazon Music has introduced Delivered, its own version of the yearly wrap-up.

Included in the experience a user’s “top artists, songs, and podcasts, hidden gems you’ve unearthed, and even the top request you’ve made with Alexa on Amazon Music,” per Amazon’s announcement.

To use Delivered, Amazon Music users can open the app on iOS or Android devices and navigate to the Library page. There, there should be a banner that says “2024 Delivered.” Furthermore, “Select Amazon Music listeners with Alexa-enabled devices may receive an exclusive, special message from one of their favorite artists of the year. Eligible customers will see a flashing yellow light on their Alexa devices letting them know they have a message waiting.”

Today, Amazon Music also unveiled some 2024 superlatives among all listeners. Taylor Swift was the top artist, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” was the top song, Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was the top album, and MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories was the top podcast.