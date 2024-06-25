Anderson .Paak has had a busy year. He launched the second season of his .Paak House Radio show on Apple Music 1, and appeared on songs with the Free Nationals (“Gangsta“), SiR (“Poetry In Motion“), Fred Again… (“Places To Be“), and Kaytranada (“Do 2 Me” which also features SiR), all while preparing the release of his and Knxwledge’s NxWorries comeback Why Lawd?. But he’s not done yet.
Today, he announced the dates for the Malibu Tour, on which he plans to perform his album of the same name. The tour begins on September 18, supported by Free Nationals, and tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 28, at 9 AM local time. Artist presale begins on Wednesday, June 26 at 9 AM local time. You can find tickets and more information on andersonpaak.com.
Anderson .Paak Tour Dates
09/18 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/19 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/21 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *^
09/26 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
09/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas
10/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/04 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
10/05 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
10/09 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
10/11 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
10/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre