Although André 3000 teased that he’s working on new music for 2025, his exploration into instrumental works aren’t over. Today (November 22), André 3000 shared three unreleased tracks (“Moving Day,” “Day Moving,” and “Tunnels of Egypt”) from his New Blue Sun vault.

Last week, the musician’s followers stumbled across “Moving Day,” by way of his album’s one-year anniversary short film. The Dexter Navy-directed visual (also named Moving Day) provided supported with a behind-the-scenes look at his Grammy-nominated debut album’s creation.

As you might have expected, none of the records feature a rap verse from André 3000. For the disgruntled fans that can work their way past that, there is a deeply intrinsic story weaved into each note. Similar to what did make New Blue Sun, each record is more than a “flute track.”

“Moving Day” and “Day Moving” serves as complementary tracks. Both are loosely arranged to contrast the other’s instrumental peaks and valley. While New Blue Sun was classified as experimental, it is hard to ignore the free jazz influence heard throughout “Moving Day” and “Day Moving.”

As the title suggests, “Tunnels of Egypt” sonically pulls from Middle Eastern and North African music influences. With supporting stringed instruments and vibrating membranes, “Tunnels of Egypt” is as breezy as a desert night and equally enchanting.

Listen to André 3000’s new track “Moving Day” above. You can check out the records “Day Moving” and “Tunnels of Egypt” below.