Rumors have been swirling around The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie ever since the pair were spotted out at dinner together in Los Angeles. So even though the actress is currently engaged in a round of press interviews to promote her role in the new Marvel movie, The Eternals, you had to know an enterprising young journalist was going to try to get an answer out of her about Abel Tesfaye. An E! News reporter for the Daily Pop had to ask — “Now I have to know, Angelina, because your kids are at the age where they have opinions, so I have to know,” he began. “Were they more excited that you were in The Eternals, or that you are friends with The Weeknd?”

For her part, Jolie dodged the question like the professional she is, not even dropping a hint about Abel and focusing entirely on the movie. “They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking,” she responded coyly. But, what she couldn’t hide was a pretty big smile, and a grin and fellow star Salma Hayek who was part of the press blitz alongside Jolie. It’s not quite a hint, but maybe it’s something? The Weeknd won’t stop teasing a new era, so maybe we’ll get more answers out of him in coming weeks.