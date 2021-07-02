Music

The Weeknd And Angelina Jolie Went Out To Dinner And People Have Thoughts About Why

Well, we know The Weeknd is about to enter a new era artistically, but maybe that declaration extends to his personal life, too. After tabloid The Sun reported that Abel Tesfaye and Angelina Jolie went to dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, fans are wondering what the two celebrities might have in common. Was it a date?

Jolie is still locked in a custody battle with her former husband, Brad Pitt. The pair filed for divorce back in 2016, but are still trying to sort out the legal situation concerning their six children together. For his part, The Weeknd has been romantically linked with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid in the past. The Weeknd has referenced Jolie’s ex before, in one of his most ubiquitous hits “Starboy,” the lyrics go ” “Let a n—- Brad Pitt, legend of the fall took the year like a bandit,” but Angelina doesn’t seem to mind…. since he also referenced her in “Party Monster” with the line “Angelina, lips like Angelina.”

If these two are about to be an item, Twitter, as usual, has thoughts. They also have jokes about whether or not Angelina is look for another partner… or another child. Check out a selection of some of the best reactions and to their meet-up below. As usual, the internet remains undefeated. But, if we’re about to get an Angelina Jolie-inspired album from Mr. Tesfaye, then this new era is going to be a doozy for sure.

