The Weeknd is known for creating a new aesthetic and era for each album he’s released since his breakout project, House Of Balloons. The latest example came with his 2020 full-length effort, After Hours. From the red suit to his “injured” face wrapped in bandages, The Weeknd did an excellent job of defining the moments that came with his fourth album. However, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end and The Weeknd confirmed that the After Hours era is indeed over during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. This announcement also came with exciting, yet vague news for fans.

While accepting the award for Top Hot 100 Song, The Weeknd used his speech to tease what’s to come. “The After Hours are done and the dawn is coming,” he declared. It’s very much possible that the singer just revealed the title of his fifth album to be The Dawn, but we’ll have to wait for him to confirm that. Regardless, it’s exciting to see that The Weeknd is already teasing fans with new music for a new era.

made so much magic in the small quarantined room — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 27, 2021

nothing’s ever random — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 27, 2021

now just piecing it all together… it’s so beautiful — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 27, 2021

This is not the first time The Weeknd has hinted at new music in recent months. At the end of April, the singer shared a string of tweets that looked to build up excitement for the upcoming album. “Made so much magic in the small quarantined room,” he wrote in one tweet before adding, “nothing’s ever random… now just piecing it all together… it’s so beautiful.”

You can watch a clip of his speech above.