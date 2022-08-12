Earlier today (August 11), the eclectic Antonio Brown shared a statement on Twitter revealing that his biggest regret is the fact he was not able to see himself play football live. The wide-receiver-turned-rapper has a knack for getting social media into a frenzy, and this was no different as he likened the viewing experience to “watching the Beatles or Jesus perform at Red Rocks.” Hilariously, Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater had the perfect response for the NFL free agent.

That Jesus set was 🔥 https://t.co/vo7vm7mafC — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) August 11, 2022

In a quote tweet, the official Red Rocks Twitter account chimed in and said “That Jesus set was *fire emoji*.” Of course, that did not actually happen but Red Rocks leaning into the joke makes this experience all the more entertaining. Though, it may not be able to compete with AB’s recent set at Rolling Loud Miami which went viral due to his finger-point-heavy dancing to the tune of his record “Put That Sh*t On.”

Antonio Brown loves the spotlight and does a great job commanding it, though his methods can be controversial. Whether he is catching touchdowns for an NFL team next season, buying the Denver Broncos, or gracing future stages with his dance moves, this is surely not the last time we will hear from the enigma.

Check out the exchange between Antonio Brown and Red Rocks above.