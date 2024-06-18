A lot of celebrity relationships tend to be front-page news, but one that tends to fly relatively under the radar is the supposed duo of Grammy-winning singer Ella Mai and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum . Tatum and his Celtics just won the NBA Finals , of course, so all eyes are on him. That makes now a good time to ask:

Are Ella Mai And Jayson Tatum Still Dating?

As People notes, the two have been linked since 2020, but neither of them have actually publicly confirmed the apparent relationship. The two made their first public appearance together, though, at Michael Rubin’s Fourth Of July White Party in the Hamptons in 2020.

The two were also both at former Celtic teammate Marcus Smart’s wedding in 2023, and Tatum was spotted at Mai’s birthday party last November.

As for where things stand with Tatum and Mai now, the singer was spotted rocking a Tatum jersey as she celebrated the Celtics’ victory last night. So, whatever connection Tatum and Mai have, it appears to be doing just fine.

Meanwhile, Mai’s latest album is 2022’s Heart On My Sleeve, which followed her Billboard 200 top-5 self-titled debut album from 2018. Her biggest hit song to date is 2018’s “Boo’d Up,” which managed a peak at No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart.