Kiana Ledé’s New Album ‘Grudges’: Everything We Know So Far

It’s been more than three years since Kiana Ledé gifted the world with a full-length project. That last body of work was her 2020 debut Kiki which was certainly one of the better R&B albums of that year. Since then, Ledé has taken on the ups and downs of life, love, and everything in between and it’s led to the upcoming release of her sophomore album Grudges. The project is just days away from becoming available to fans who have waited years for it, so with that being said, let’s get you up to speed with everything you need to know about it.

Release Date Grudges is locked in for a release on June 16. It comes three years after Ledé released her debut album Kiki. Tracklist Ledé announced the tracklist for Grudges just days before its release. The tracklist goes as follows: 1. “Bitter B*tch” (Introlude)

2. “Irresponsible”

3. “Promise Me”

4. “Gone” Feat. Bryson Tiller

5. “Gemini Slander”

6. “LMK”

7. “Jealous” Feat. Ella Mai

8. “Focus”

9. “Damage”

10. “Too Far”

11. “Deeper”

12. “Grudges” Feat. Kiki & Friends

13. “Deserve”

14. “Same Type”

15. “Where You Go” Feat. Khalid

16. “Closure”

17. “Magic”

Features Kiana Ledé’s Grudges comes with features from Bryson Tiller (“Gone”), Ella Mai (“Jealous“), and Khalid (“Where You Go”). The album’s self-titled track is listed with a feature from “Kiki & Friends” and based on the tagged names on an Instagram post that Ledé used to announce the tracklist, the “Friends” could be Joyce Wrice, Sinead Harnett, Kyle Dion, and Destin Conrad. Singles Ledé has released three singles ahead of Grudges. They are “Irresponsible,” “Jealous” with Ella Mai, and “Deeper.”