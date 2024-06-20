kendrick lamar
Getty Image
Music

Are Kendrick Lamar And His Fiancée Whitney Alford Still Together?

It was probably safe to say that Kendrick Lamar “won” his little tiff with Drake back in May after Drake essentially waved the white flag and went into exile (read: on vacation) in the wake of the massive success of Kendrick’s diss track “Not Like Us” — and the epic failure of Drake’s return fire, “The Heart Part 6.”

But Kendrick Lamar wasn’t quite ready to let things lie, using his Pop Out concert in LA to not only beat a dead horse but to scorch the earth it was buried in, too. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar’s fiancée, Whitney Alford, was in attendance after Drake’s diss records cast aspersions on her relationship with his rival. If anyone was wondering whether Kendrick and Whitney are still together after all the hoopla generated by Drake’s diss tracks, this may not be the definitive answer they were looking for, but it seems to prove they’re still on good terms, if nothing else. (They’d have to be, they have two kids together.)

Meanwhile, the list of those celebrities who “popped out” at last night’s concert is extensive and appears to include many of those who Drake would have considered homies before. The tough breaks keep coming for the Canadian star, but he did bring this on himself.

