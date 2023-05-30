Megan Thee Stallion
Are Megan Thee Stallion & Romelu Lukaku Dating?

Fans can’t help but wonder if Megan Thee Stallion and soccer star Romelo Lukaku have begun dating after they were seen together at the wedding of one of his teammates. Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez got married in Italy on Monday, and in some videos from the festivities, it appeared the “Savage” rapper might be getting cozy with the Belgian footballer, with whom she was seen talking near Lake Como and sitting aside at a table.

Rumors had been swirling for months that Meg had broken up with her previous beau, fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine. While the couple had shared a Valentine’s Day photo on Instagram, they also both appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Seeing the videos of Megan and Lukaku at Martinez’s nuptials has fans wondering whether those rumors might be true and thinking Thee Stallion has moved on to a greener pitch.

“If they’re together, this might be the best goal Lukaku has ever scored in his career,” wrote one fan.

Another directed their condolences to Pardison Fontaine. “Welp. @pardi , you had a good run my boy,” they commiserated.

Others still encouraged their peers to either “be happy for her” or let Meg be “left alone,” as she should be allowed to have agency over her own love life.

Meanwhile, until either of them actually confirms a relationship, as always, it remains best to let rumors be rumors.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

