Are Megan Thee Stallion & Romelu Lukaku Dating?

Fans can’t help but wonder if Megan Thee Stallion and soccer star Romelo Lukaku have begun dating after they were seen together at the wedding of one of his teammates. Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez got married in Italy on Monday, and in some videos from the festivities, it appeared the “Savage” rapper might be getting cozy with the Belgian footballer, with whom she was seen talking near Lake Como and sitting aside at a table.

International bae? Megan Thee Stallion was spotted with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku at his teammate’s wedding. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu play for Inter Milan. 📹 @francisco.olivera1 pic.twitter.com/8Hyohce2wh — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 29, 2023

Rumors had been swirling for months that Meg had broken up with her previous beau, fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine. While the couple had shared a Valentine’s Day photo on Instagram, they also both appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Seeing the videos of Megan and Lukaku at Martinez’s nuptials has fans wondering whether those rumors might be true and thinking Thee Stallion has moved on to a greener pitch.

“If they’re together, this might be the best goal Lukaku has ever scored in his career,” wrote one fan.

If they're together, this might be the best goal Lukaku has ever scored in his career https://t.co/OYidVaWS2F — Chilala Unique 🇿🇲 (@CBHUnique) May 30, 2023

Another directed their condolences to Pardison Fontaine. “Welp. @pardi , you had a good run my boy,” they commiserated.

Others still encouraged their peers to either “be happy for her” or let Meg be “left alone,” as she should be allowed to have agency over her own love life.

The internet is a evil place. This women can’t be left alone. She needs to sue them like Cardi B did, they keep trying to put this “pass around” narrative on this lady it’s beyond disgusting. https://t.co/phEP3MVmfH — Astro Don (@FitteddonSk) May 30, 2023

Be happy for her https://t.co/Nh3OaEzFeF — STAYTUNED (@StaytunedPoodie) May 30, 2023

Meanwhile, until either of them actually confirms a relationship, as always, it remains best to let rumors be rumors.

