Ari Lennox is back online, but only for a limited time. Periodically, the “Waste My Time” singer would hop on her Instagram page to share different life updates, including milestones in her sobriety journey or discuss difficult moments in her career as well as hiring opportunities.
However, that will soon all come to an end. Yesterday (October 11), Ari Lennox took to her Instagram page one last time to announce that she would be permanently leaving social media after December 18. While Ari’s online commentary and livestreams (which have been featured in her music) have become a thing of legend, it has landed her in hot water.
Instead of being tempted to access her profiles later, she seems to be planning to delete her accounts entirely. But she will remain in contact with support through an email newsletter. As sad as this may be to fans, Ari Lennox did confirm new music is on the way and a new tour is in the works.
Read Ari Lennox’s full statement below.
Hey ❤️ I’m working on a plan to transition off of social media for good. I don’t believe I’ll ever mature and be happy as long as I have it. So my last day of socials will be December 18th, my 2-year sobriety anniversary. I will be deleting my FB, IG and TikTok permanently. The fear of losing brand deals, music sales, n****s and b*tches will no longer keep me here. To all of my beautiful fans, I’m just not happy nor thriving here. I have a very toxic and codependent relationship with these apps. My happiness is worth more to me, than using these platforms to promote. I truly believe I can get creative with marketing elsewhere. I’m so exhausted with my addiction to the internet and gossip and attention and validation and yearning to be in control and over sharing. I just want to be free and complete.
I would like to offer other spaces where you can find me and that’s YouTube.com/arilennox and Arilennox.com and on the singing stage or outside. I ain’t gone front like this has been cute, it hasn’t. I love y’all so much. Please subscribe to my mailing list on my website to remain updated on my 2025 album and tour ❤️ or don’t 😘 (My single Smoke drops 10/18 🤪) also my bad if my drama causes any distractions or insensitivity as I’m aware of the constant horror going on in the world. I just need to give my sweeties a heads up. I’ll be good, and I’m excited for this journey. I’m an extreme person. It will forever be all or nothing with me. – Ari/Courtney