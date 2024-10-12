Ari Lennox is back online, but only for a limited time. Periodically, the “Waste My Time” singer would hop on her Instagram page to share different life updates, including milestones in her sobriety journey or discuss difficult moments in her career as well as hiring opportunities.

However, that will soon all come to an end. Yesterday (October 11), Ari Lennox took to her Instagram page one last time to announce that she would be permanently leaving social media after December 18. While Ari’s online commentary and livestreams (which have been featured in her music) have become a thing of legend, it has landed her in hot water.

Instead of being tempted to access her profiles later, she seems to be planning to delete her accounts entirely. But she will remain in contact with support through an email newsletter. As sad as this may be to fans, Ari Lennox did confirm new music is on the way and a new tour is in the works.

Read Ari Lennox’s full statement below.