Spotify loves to give rising artists a look with their Spotify Singles program, and this year they’re highlighting Best New Artist nominees at the Grammys in an interesting way. The premise is that each Best New Artist nominee will do a cover from the discography of a past nominee, adding their own twist and getting their name out into the ether again, whether they win or lose on the big night. For instance, earlier this month Finneas covered Bon Iver’s “Flume” for his contribution. But keep in mind, losing in this category is just as likely to predict a fruitful career as winning in it!

Anyway, Arlo Parks is a nominee this year, and she decided to cover Kaytranada and Syd’s “You’re The One” for her contribution to Spotify Singles. “Why it was such a joy to record my Spotify Singles session in the studio, I felt somehow part of the legend,” Parks said in a statement about the cover. “Syd’s voice in ‘You’re The One’ always had this effortless beauty to it in my eyes and I wanted to cover it to expose the romance and yearning behind the lyrics. It was an honour to be able to sing my new song ‘Softly’ too, to highlight the beginning of a new and beautiful chapter in my career and celebrate being nominated for Best New Artist.”

Check out Arlo’s cover below, and tune into the Grammys this Sunday, April 3, to see who picks up a win in this coveted category.