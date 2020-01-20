What Does It Take To Avoid The Grammys’ Best New Artist Curse?

The Grammy Award for Best New Artist is an honor bestowed to musicians who’ve established a budding artistic identity in the public eye during the annual ceremony’s eligibility year. Those in the running (a Chex Mix bag of mainstream artists and lesser-known entities) are nominated based on rather enigmatic criteria, and year to year, some mysterious combination of chart success, artistry, and crossover appeal ultimately crowns the winner, displaying just how unpredictable this particular category is.

Through various musical accomplishments, The Beatles and Mariah Carey have achieved icon status after their respective Best New Artist wins. However, many who have been honored with the same award could hardly exceed the hype of their own promising careers, let alone replicate it. In his book Bad Days In History, author Michael Farquhar writes, “The Best New Artist award has often proved to be a one-way ticket to obscurity.”

The urban legend of the Best New Artist “curse” truly gave way during the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. German R&B duo Milli Vanilli infamously had their 1990 Best New Artist win rescinded after it was discovered that they did not sing their own songs. 1999’s winner Lauryn Hill is still performing today, but never made an official follow-up to her Album Of The Year-winning debut, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill; her MTV Unplugged 2.0 live project in 2002 resulted in tepid critical reviews. Other artists who have fallen victim to the “curse” are A Taste Of Honey, Paula Cole, and Evanescence, who never really kept up the momentum after their wins.

“[The Best New Artist win] was basically the kiss of death, and I feel sorry for everyone who’s gotten it since,” Taffy Danoff, former member of Starland Vocal Band, 1977’s Best New Artist winners, said during an interview for Vh1’s 100 Greatest One Hit Wonders in 2002. The pop group, famous for their song “Afternoon Delight,” disbanded four years after winning the coveted award.

Reproducing the industry wins accumulated after exploding onto the scene may sound like a lofty goal for some artists. However, in the last 10-15 years, most of the Best New Artist winners have proven to be successful in their own rights, as chart achievements and mainstream attention today are not the career make-or-breaks they once were.

2012’s winner Bon Iver has never really burned up the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, yet their latest project i,i (which peaked at No. 26) has put them up for 2020 Album and Record Of The Year wins. Esperanza Spalding won the award against stars like Justin Bieber and Drake in 2011, catching the ire of some of the bigger names’ diehard fans. Nonetheless, she quietly won three more golden gramophones in the years following, has two potential wins this year, and was appointed Professor Of The Practice Of Music at Harvard University in 2017. Success indeed has many faces.

Granted, winning the title of Best New Artist does add pressure and high expectations on an artist or group, placing them under a musical microscope while the world watches to see if they can keep the energy going. Some artists hope not to become a flash in the pan by following their winning formula very closely, some almost identically, which yields both positive and negative results.