Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. SZA signed on as a headliner for the 2023 Made In America festival which also features Miguel and Tems while Victoria Monet took another step closer to Jaguar II with “On My Mama,” a record for the ladies. Normani previewed her “Candy Paint” single in a new Bose commercial and Pharrell named Rihanna the first star of his campaign as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director. Elsewhere, Uproxx caught up with Kiana Ledé to discuss her new album Grudges.

Kiana Ledé — Grudges It took three long years, but Kiana Ledé is back with her sophomore album Grudges. It’s an incredibly honest and vulnerable account of the men and relationships that have frustrated her and how she worked through those feelings. She does it across 17 songs with help from Ella Mai, Bryson Tiller, Khalid, and more. Phabo — Don’t Get Too Cozy One of R&B’s best and most authentic gifts in Phabo is back with his second project Don’t Get Too Cozy. Phabo’s trademark cool, confident, and slick demeanor is splattered all over the project’s 18 songs that build a foundation on neo-soul while incorporating aspects of contemporary R&B for a body of work that makes you forget a skip button exists.

Ambré — Who’s Loving You? Last summer, Ambré gifted us with her 3000° EP, and a year removed from that project’s release, she’s back with another EP, Who’s Loving You? With 5 songs to its name, Ambré picks up where she left off — quite literally thanks to a part two of “Drake & Drive” — with help from Mack Keane. Alex Isley & Ernie Isley — “Brown Eyed Girl” Alex Isley’s new record “Brown Eyed Girl” with her father Ernie Isley is one you might’ve thought would’ve happened earlier, but its release on Father’s Day weekend makes it perfect timing. The tender and lightweight song captures the beauty of a perfect love and all the feelings that swirl around it.

ASTN & Alex Vaughn — “How Soon” Singers ASTN and Alex Vaughn join forces for what is truly beautiful record with their new release, “How Soon.” The song picks up in the aftermath of a breakup as both ASTN and Vaughn ponder when they begin to move on from the pain of a past relationship, especially when their next romance appears to be an upgrade. Asake — Work Of Art Just nine months removed from his stellar debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe, Asake is back with his second full-length body of work thanks to Work Of Art. With amapiano-driven production and his trademark spirituality by his side, Asake proves that he is far from a one-album wonder.

Ckay — Sad Romance Less than a year after delivering his Sad Romance album, CKay is back with its deluxe reissue featuring 4 additional songs. Two of the songs are the previously-released singles “Nwayi” and “Hallelujah” with Blaqbonez. The remaining records are two new collaborations: “Capture My Soul” with Joeboy and “Come Close” with Ayra Starr. Omah Lay — Boy Alone (Deluxe) Omah Lay also joined the deluxe reissue wave by re-upping his debut album Boy Alone. Six additional songs were added to the original album which was one of the best afrobeats releases in 2022 thanks to “Bend You,” “Woman,” and “I’m A Mess.”

Raahiim — “Too Good” It’s only a matter of time before Toronto singer Raahiim returns with his upcoming third project. The follow-up to 2020’s ii KNEW BETTER is led by “Spin The Block,” “Outside Freestyle,” and now “Too Good.” His latest record is an honest message to a lover who he believes is ruining their relationship. Jahkoy — “Man On Fire” Four months after his third project Healing Phase, Toronto singer Jahkoy is back with his latest single, “Man On Fire.” It’s a sultry number that shows off his vocal abilities and Jahkoy sings about the burgeoning love and passion he feels about a woman in their growing relationship.