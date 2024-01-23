Afro Nation has announced the lineup for its 2024 festival in Portugal, with adding Nicki Minaj to a group of headliners including Rema, Asake, and J Hus. The young festival (which was initially launched back in 2019) has expanded its offerings in the years since its debut, but Portimão, Portugal remains its homebase — which is why it makes sense they’ve booked one of the biggest names in hip-hop to join some of the top Afrobeats-influenced musicians of the past year. The festival is billed for June 26-28 at The Algarve, moving from its usual base at Praia da Rocha.
The Full Afro Nation 2024 Lineup
In addition to the above headliners, the full lineup includes (newly added names are noted with an *):
Main stage
Ninho
Dadju & Tayc*
Omah Lay
Tyla
Flavour
Diamond Platnumz
Odumodublvck
Seyi Vibez
The Compozers
Lisandro Cuxi*
Piano People stage
Major League DJz
Uncle Waffles
Musa Keys*
Focalistic
Kelvin Momo
Mellow & Sleazy
Tyler ICU X Tumelo.za
Vigro Deep
Kamo Mphela
Young Stunna
Justin99 & Pcee
MFR Souls *
Tango Supreme*
Tman Xpress*
Ch’coo*
Yumbs*
Sfarzo Rtee*
Nicky Summers*
Brooke Bailey*
Tickets go on sale on January 25 at 1:00 pm GMT. Priority access will be available at 10:00 am GMT. You can find more information at Afronation.com