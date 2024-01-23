Afro Nation has announced the lineup for its 2024 festival in Portugal, with adding Nicki Minaj to a group of headliners including Rema, Asake, and J Hus. The young festival (which was initially launched back in 2019) has expanded its offerings in the years since its debut, but Portimão, Portugal remains its homebase — which is why it makes sense they’ve booked one of the biggest names in hip-hop to join some of the top Afrobeats-influenced musicians of the past year. The festival is billed for June 26-28 at The Algarve, moving from its usual base at Praia da Rocha.