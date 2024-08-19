Asake’s North American takeover continues with his Lungu Boy World Tour. The Nigerian superstar is promoting his third album, also titled Lungu Boy which is out now via EMPIRE/YBNL Nation and features appearances from Central Cee, Ludmilla, Stormzy, Travis Scott, and Wizkid. You can see his full setlist below, courtesy of fans on TikTok who attended his Washington, DC show on August 16.

In addition to performing songs from his new album on the Lungu Boy tour, Asake also performs tracks from his 2022 studio debut, Mr. Money With The Vibe (“Terminator,” “Peace Be Unto You,” “Muse,” “Joha,” “Sungba”), and its 2023 follow-up Work Of Art (“Amapiano,” “Basquiat,” “Lonely At The Top,” “Remember” and “2:30”). Breakout features “Palazzo” (on which Asake featured alongside DJ Spinall) and “Bandana” (with Fireboy DML) also appear in the setlist, bridging the gaps from Asake’s earliest hits to his latest full-length release.