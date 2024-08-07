Asake experiences the best of American culture in his video for “Active” featuring Travis Scott, going from riding horses to hanging out in a skate park. He also dances with a marching band, rages out on a car with a crowbar, and, of course, hits the strip club with Scott, seeing the best that the ol’ U.S. of A has to offer.

“Active” is set to appear on the Nigerian star’s newly announced album Lungu Boy, alongside collaborations with UK rap breakouts Central Cee and Stormzy, Brazilian singer-songwriter Ludmilla, and fellow Afropop vanguard Wizkid. Lungu Boy is Asake’s third album, arriving just a year after its predecessor Work Of Art.

Later this month, Asake’s set to go on his tour for Lungu Boy, hitting Washington, DC, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York, before hopping the pond for shows in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Ireland, and Australia. The tour follows his stint as headliner at Afro Nation in Portugal. You can find the dates for that below.

Lungu Boy is out 8/9 via EMPIRE/YBNL Nation. Find out more information here.