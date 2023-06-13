Asake’s New Album ‘Work Of Art’: Everything We Know So Far

At the end of this week, Afrobeats rising star Asake will release his second album Work Of Art. It’s a project that’ll come less than a year after his monster debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe. That project grew to be one of the best afrobeats projects of 2022 and helped to skyrocket Asake’s name to the top of the genre thanks to records like “Terminator,” “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY),” and “Sungba (Remix).” Expectations are high for Asake for his second album, especially with its second single “Amapiano” alongside Olamide. With a few days left until the release of Work Of Art, here’s what you need to know about it.
Release Date
Work Of Art will be released on June 16, 2023 through YBNL Nation and EMPIRE. It comes nine months after Asake released his debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe.
Tracklist
The tracklist for Work Of Art delivers tk songs and it can be found below.
1. “Olorun”
2. “Awodi”
3. “2:30”
4. “Sunshine”
5. “Mogbe”
6. “Basquiat”
7. “Amapiano” Feat. Olamide
8. “What’s Up My G”
9. “I Believe”
10. “Introduction”
11. “Remember”
12. “Lonely At The Top”
13. “Great Guy”
14. “Yoga“
Features
At the moment, the only listed feature on Work Of Art is Olamide as he appears on “Amapiano.” More features could be announced as the album approaches its release date of June 16.
Singles
Asake has only released two singles for Work Of Art. The first was the spiritual “Yoga” and the second was the lively “Amapiano” with Olamide.
Tour
According to a press release, Asake will embark on a North American tour this fall. The full list of dates for the tour has yet to be announced by we do know that it begins with a show in Los Angeles on September 4 and continues with another at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 8. That show will join other performances in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston and Washington, D.C. This tour will also follow other performances from Asake that include Broccoli Festival in July and The O2 in London on August 20.
Work Of Art is out 6/16 from YBNL Nation/EMPIRE. Find out more information here.