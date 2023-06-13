Asake’s New Album ‘Work Of Art’: Everything We Know So Far

At the end of this week, Afrobeats rising star Asake will release his second album Work Of Art. It’s a project that’ll come less than a year after his monster debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe. That project grew to be one of the best afrobeats projects of 2022 and helped to skyrocket Asake’s name to the top of the genre thanks to records like “Terminator,” “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY),” and “Sungba (Remix).” Expectations are high for Asake for his second album, especially with its second single “Amapiano” alongside Olamide. With a few days left until the release of Work Of Art, here’s what you need to know about it.

Release Date Work Of Art will be released on June 16, 2023 through YBNL Nation and EMPIRE. It comes nine months after Asake released his debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe. Tracklist The tracklist for Work Of Art delivers tk songs and it can be found below. 1. “Olorun”

2. “Awodi”

3. “2:30”

4. “Sunshine”

5. “Mogbe”

6. “Basquiat”

7. “Amapiano” Feat. Olamide

8. “What’s Up My G”

9. “I Believe”

10. “Introduction”

11. “Remember”

12. “Lonely At The Top”

13. “Great Guy”

14. “Yoga“

Features At the moment, the only listed feature on Work Of Art is Olamide as he appears on “Amapiano.” More features could be announced as the album approaches its release date of June 16. Singles Asake has only released two singles for Work Of Art. The first was the spiritual “Yoga” and the second was the lively “Amapiano” with Olamide.