ASAP Rocky Says His Next Album Will So Much Input From Metro Boomin, It Should Be Called ‘Flacko Boomin’

ASAP Rocky hasn’t released a new album for nearly five years after 2018’s Testing, so the anticipation for his next album — which appears to be on the way — is sky-high. In a new interview with GQ, he revealed a few more details about the upcoming project, including its heavy input from Atlanta superproducer Metro Boomin. “I’m gonna put it to you like this,” he said. “This next album needs to be just called Flacko Boomin, you hear me?”

This is good news for fans of their chemistry in collaborations like “Feel The Fiyaaaah” from Metro’s newly released album Heroes & Villains — chemistry Rocky said stems from their first meeting ten years ago. “[ASAP] Yams [Rocky’s former manager, who died from an overdose in 2015] linked me and Metro in 2012,” he recalled. “This is before he’s working with a lot of people in Atlanta. He was still in college. ASAP Yams told me Metro was gonna be Metro. He was like, ‘This is the kid I’m telling you.’ So, Yams wanted this.”

Rocky made sure to assert that he’s working with Metro because of their connection, not Metro’s current hot streak. “Most artists wanna make [collabs just because they’re hot],” he insisted. “For us, it’s like, that’s really my n****.”

The road to Rocky’s next album already has its first piece in his new single “Sh*ttin Me,” which references his Rolling Loud mosh pit mishap in its dystopic video.