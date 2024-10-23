Just like his highly anticipated Don’t Be Dumb album, Asap Rocky’s day in court has been delayed.

Today (October 22), the “Tailor Swif” rapper’s pretrial hearing for his alleged assault of former associate ASAP Relli (real name Terell Ephron) was held at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California.

During the hearing, Judge Mark Arnold rescheduled A$AP Rocky’s trial for the supposed assault according to AllHipHop. The previous court date was set for November 12. Following the judge’s decision, Asap Rocky’s new assault trial date will now begin on January 21, 2025.

The outlet claims the reason for the shift boils down to the presiding judge taking Asap Rocky’s performance schedule into account, specifically his upcoming set at Rolling Loud Thailand on November 22. While Asap Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina reportedly argued other reasons for the judge to consider for a postponement including the “upcoming holidays” and “issues with discovery.”

Outside of the courthouse, Tacopina answered questions by the press regarding the change in trial date (viewable here). “We set the final and definitive trial date which is now January 21, 2025,” he said. “Everyone just decided it’s best to do this in January. It’s a firm date. It’s a real date. He’s really eager to get this done, to get this behind him. So, [he] was not really looking to push this off that far, but it’s standard stuff that happens when you’re doing trials.”