The Independence Day holiday has long since passed, but ASAP Rocky’s love for all things red, white, and blue hasn’t. In the video for his latest track, “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” the Harlem native shows off his patriotism in the military advertisement the United States will ever need. Rocky, alongside his masked faux ASAP mob, are gearing up for the battlefield that is hip-hop as the musician prepares for the release of his forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb.

With the recording artist fashionably dressed in a mix of camouflage and armed with an actual military-grade tank as an airplane hovers above, Rocky is overly prepared for his album’s invasion. The track, produced by Pharrell Williams, initially sparked rumors that Rocky and his beau Rihanna, secretly tied the knot as he rapped, “My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic / My whip is exotic, my crib is a cottage / A whole lot of cheesе, see we gettin’ that cottage / A wholе lot of brains, I skipped out on college.”

Later in the track, he revealed that the couple had a secret song in the works, rapping, “Flossin’ hard, this ain’t dental floss (Uh, woo, woo, woo) / Flossy, glossy / Nah, b*tch, this ain’t lip gloss / Luxe balm up in my palm / New collab’ with my baby mom.”

ASAP Rocky’s musical invasion has just begun.

Watch the video for “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)” above.