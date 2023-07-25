ASAP Rocky & Travis Scott’s ‘Beef,’ Explained

During ASAP Rocky’s recent performance at Rolling Loud Miami, he seemed to throw some jabs at Travis Scott in an apparent new song. “First you stole my flow so I stole your b*tch, then you stole my style / I need my 10%, all the disrespect, I hope you take offense,” he rapped.

“First you stole my flow so I stole your bitch, then you stole my style I need my 10% all the disrespect I hope you take a offense” -ASAP Rocky 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/L1hKWaZEAH — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 24, 2023

The two performers have been feuding off-and-on for years, but it seems to have been ignited again. It’s also not the first time that Rocky has dissed Scott at Rolling Loud. Back in 2019, according to NME, some had thought his freestyle referenced Scott.

“Please don’t compare him and me / You offending me / This ain’t a diss and we ain’t enemies / They concerned with making hits, I’m more concerned with making history,” Rocky sang at the time. However, a few days later, he tweeted: “THAT ME N TRAVIS BEEF SH*T SO PLAYED OUT , LET IT GO.”

And in 2015, Scott had went after a fan who mistook him. “I’m not motherf*cking ASAP, b*tch,” he fired back in the video.

So, why did it start in the first place? There has been speculation, especially based on Rocky’s recent line, that it started over Rihanna. Scott had reportedly dated her back in 2015 and participated in some songs from her Anti album the following year. However, since then, she has been with Rocky and the couple are expecting their second child.

Despite this, they’ve also had some positive moments together. In 2016, they were allegedly spotted on an airplane together, according to HotNewHipHop.

Here’s hoping these two can patch things up soon.