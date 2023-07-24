Travis Scott headlined Rolling Loud Miami on Saturday, July 22, and ASAP Rocky handled headlining duties on Sunday, July 23. Scott seemingly revealed the release date of his Utopia album to be July 28, but people are more concerned with what Rocky appeared to do when premiering an unreleased song.

As captured by The Shade Room, Rocky rapped, “First you stole my flow / So I stole your b*tch / Then you stole my style / I need at least 10 percent / All due disrespect, I hope you take offense.”

Some social media users were quick to associate these lyrics with Rocky’s perceived beef with Scott, as you can see below:

🎥 ☕️ | A$AP Rocky with some interesting lyrics during Rolling Loud that many seem to think were directed to Travis Scott. “First you stole my flow so I stole your b*tch.. then you stole my style, I need my 10%” 👀 pic.twitter.com/5hIrJhAgTc — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 24, 2023

In May 2022, Drink Champs questioned Rocky about Scott stealing his style. “You can’t feed into petty sh*t like that, you know what I’m sayin’?” he said. “At this point, that sh*t is trash at this point.” However, Rocky admitted that, in the past, he “saw similarities, for sure. I saw that he was inspired and sh*t like that, but that’s what we in it for.”

Then, there’s the Rihanna matter. Rihanna and Rocky share one child together with another on the way — and they may or may not be headed toward marriage — while Scott was rumored to be with Rihanna in 2015, though neither party publicly commented on the alleged relationship (as chronicled by Insider).