Do ASAP Rocky And Rihanna Have A Song Coming?

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have a baby together and another on the way. Given their relationship status and the fact that they’re both respected musical artists, it would make sense that at some point, the two could do something like their own version of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Everything Is Love and make some music together. Now, the question is: Do they have a song coming?

Rocky seemingly teased one on his newly released single “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” which includes the line, “Luxe balm up in my palm / New collab’ with my baby mom.”

While lyrics are of course open to interpretation and aren’t always 100-percent reflective of reality, Rocky did just tell Complex that he and Rihanna do have some things on the way, but not necessarily music. He said, “I’m always down to collab with my partner. She’s a phenomenal creative. Yeah, there’s a lot of things we’re going to collaborate on, from products for children, there’s a lot of things to look forward to.”

He also spoke of his partnership with Beats, saying, “[Beats] is a heritage brand at this point, and I think that they really advocated to have me display my different talents. They also showed love and made sure that the [new] music was in video; they were just open to the ideas that I wanted to do. And I think that’s what made them a great partner, for just allowing me to really take the wheel.”